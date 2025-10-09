Optas LLC Boosts Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Optas LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 124.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,722,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 16,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

PM stock opened at $155.27 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.12 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $164.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.58. The company has a market capitalization of $241.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.46.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.86% and a net margin of 9.03%.The company had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.130 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.79%.

PM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.44.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

