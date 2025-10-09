Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc Invests $3.55 Million in Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc bought a new stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,546,000. Marriott International accounts for approximately 1.9% of Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 46.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 468.6% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter worth $57,000. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $276.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Marriott International from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Marriott International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $284.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Marriott International from $273.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.63.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of MAR opened at $267.98 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $265.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.77. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.40 and a 1 year high of $307.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.35.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.65. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 93.44% and a net margin of 9.60%.The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Marriott International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.850-10.080 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.310-2.390 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.21%.

Marriott International declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 7th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

