Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Sold by AMI Investment Management Inc.

AMI Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,899 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Oracle by 284.9% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the second quarter worth about $38,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $288.48 on Thursday. Oracle Corporation has a 12-month low of $118.86 and a 12-month high of $345.72. The company has a market capitalization of $822.40 billion, a PE ratio of 66.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $264.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.92.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $246.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Redburn Partners set a $175.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.43.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total transaction of $770,655.96. Following the transaction, the director owned 31,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,337,214.04. This represents a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 21,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.11, for a total transaction of $6,310,913.51. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 78,000 shares in the company, valued at $23,174,580. The trade was a 21.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,314 shares of company stock worth $31,272,223. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

