Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP Shares Sold by Rye Brook Capital LLC

Rye Brook Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 3.7% of Rye Brook Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Rye Brook Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 53,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,348,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 21.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 66,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,595,000 after buying an additional 11,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 171.1% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $190.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $75.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $187.50 and a 200-day moving average of $179.47. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $150.35 and a 1-year high of $192.30.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.