US Bancorp DE Sells 70,536 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,840,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,536 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up 0.8% of US Bancorp DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.16% of Procter & Gamble worth $611,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PG. Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total value of $74,592.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 12,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,920,533.68. The trade was a 3.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 11,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total transaction of $1,778,655.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 319,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,703,248.36. The trade was a 3.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,763 shares of company stock worth $23,421,279 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:PG opened at $150.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $352.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.72. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $149.91 and a 1-year high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.58.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

