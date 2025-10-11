Enbridge Inc $ENB Shares Sold by Agate Pass Investment Management LLC

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 1.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the period. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Enbridge by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,187,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,124,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,879 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in Enbridge by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 75,439,320 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,338,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,580 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Enbridge by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 39,265,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,737,602,000 after acquiring an additional 513,058 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Enbridge by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,907,433 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,458,128,000 after acquiring an additional 19,074,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Enbridge by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,643,681 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $781,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,116 shares during the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $47.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $103.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.78. Enbridge Inc has a 1-year low of $39.73 and a 1-year high of $50.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.25.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.56 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 10.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.6839 per share. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 134.98%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ENB. Argus upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Enbridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday. Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of Enbridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

