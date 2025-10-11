Acima Private Wealth LLC Acquires 3,200 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 629.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,708 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 103.5% in the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on UNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $250.00 to $251.00 in a report on Monday, September 15th. Barclays lowered Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Union Pacific to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.08.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $225.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12 month low of $204.66 and a 12 month high of $256.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.73% and a net margin of 28.43%.Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 47.96%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

