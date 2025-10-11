Blue Trust Inc. Buys 1,203 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 40.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,352,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,309,000 after purchasing an additional 912,514 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,251,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,672,000 after buying an additional 458,676 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 6,186,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,839,000 after buying an additional 124,452 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2,677.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,241,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,997,000 after buying an additional 4,089,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,183,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,243,000 after acquiring an additional 403,326 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO opened at $286.27 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $223.65 and a fifty-two week high of $296.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $289.64 and its 200 day moving average is $275.05.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

