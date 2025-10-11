Strong Tower Advisory Services Boosts Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,012 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,609,378 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,736,545,000 after acquiring an additional 230,359 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,207,081 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,214,448,000 after buying an additional 501,154 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,111,747 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,192,213,000 after buying an additional 330,701 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,779,120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $881,406,000 after buying an additional 225,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,501,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $816,711,000 after buying an additional 42,676 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 43,810 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.60, for a total transaction of $11,942,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 66,566 shares in the company, valued at $18,145,891.60. This trade represents a 39.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 929 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.20, for a total transaction of $238,938.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 30,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,741,462.80. The trade was a 2.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,931 shares of company stock worth $24,945,752. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.13.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 1.0%

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $232.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $254.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.88. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.38 and a 12-month high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $23.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.99 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 52.02%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.10 EPS. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.44%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

