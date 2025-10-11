Callan Family Office LLC Increases Stock Position in American Tower Corporation $AMT

Callan Family Office LLC increased its position in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 485.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,574 shares during the quarter. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blossom Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.8% in the second quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.3% in the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 16,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Novem Group boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.8% in the second quarter. Novem Group now owns 1,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.5% in the first quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, 4J Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.0% in the first quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. HSBC cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Raymond James Financial set a $250.00 price target on shares of American Tower and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut shares of American Tower from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.07.

American Tower Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $186.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.86. American Tower Corporation has a 1-year low of $172.51 and a 1-year high of $234.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $198.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 24.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. American Tower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.460-10.650 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 247.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other American Tower news, CEO Juan Font sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $149,997.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,130.25. This represents a 2.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Stories

