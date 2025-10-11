Applied Capital LLC FL Purchases 438 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Applied Capital LLC FL lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,928 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 438 shares during the quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNH. SLT Holdings LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. SLT Holdings LLC now owns 6,981 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 782 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 93.1% during the 2nd quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Williams & Novak LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter. Williams & Novak LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 1,281,971 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $398,456,000 after acquiring an additional 104,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $267.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $383.09.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $354.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.47. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $234.60 and a twelve month high of $630.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $318.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $350.41.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by ($0.37). UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.04%.The business had revenue of $111.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.80 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. Equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $2.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

