US Bancorp DE Has $302.30 Million Stock Holdings in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,272,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,053 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.10% of CocaCola worth $302,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CocaCola in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in CocaCola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in CocaCola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in CocaCola by 360.0% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in CocaCola by 148.4% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CocaCola Price Performance

CocaCola stock opened at $66.10 on Thursday. CocaCola Company has a 12 month low of $60.62 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.88. The company has a market cap of $284.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.43.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

CocaCola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.55 billion. CocaCola had a return on equity of 44.91% and a net margin of 25.89%.CocaCola’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. CocaCola has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.970-2.970 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.34%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total value of $2,584,063.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 209,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,477,348.30. This trade represents a 15.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on KO. UBS Group decreased their price objective on CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday, July 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price objective on CocaCola and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.93.

CocaCola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

