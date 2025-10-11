S&P Global Inc. $SPGI Stake Lowered by Davis Rea LTD.

Davis Rea LTD. reduced its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. S&P Global accounts for 1.2% of Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 2,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global Stock Down 0.3%

SPGI stock opened at $486.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $427.14 and a 52-week high of $579.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $529.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $514.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.19.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 29.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $604.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $567.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $660.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $614.85.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

