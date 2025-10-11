Acima Private Wealth LLC Has $446,000 Stake in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 1,995.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 103.3% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 439.1% in the second quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $248.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.78.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 4.0%

Capital One Financial stock opened at $202.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $143.22 and a 52-week high of $232.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $219.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.11. The firm has a market cap of $129.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.78, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.18.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $3.55. The firm had revenue of $12.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 123.08%.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In other news, CAO Timothy P. Golden sold 207 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.41, for a total value of $44,589.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 8,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,299.80. The trade was a 2.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Zamsky sold 5,515 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.59, for a total transaction of $1,155,888.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 27,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,735,220.76. This represents a 16.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,298 shares of company stock worth $5,103,824. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

