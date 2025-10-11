Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. Sells 75 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,860 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for about 1.6% of Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth about $732,692,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,925,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $22,498,982,000 after buying an additional 3,513,464 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth about $731,512,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,638,951 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $648,572,000 after buying an additional 2,049,687 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Oracle by 840.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,119,473 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $463,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director William G. Parrett sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $3,519,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 17,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,435,784. The trade was a 39.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total transaction of $641,958.02. Following the sale, the director directly owned 29,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,443,394.75. The trade was a 7.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,314 shares of company stock worth $31,272,223. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $293.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $266.69 and a 200-day moving average of $209.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $835.40 billion, a PE ratio of 67.83, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. Oracle Corporation has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ORCL

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.