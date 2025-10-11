JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 126 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Financial Services Inc increased its position in Caterpillar by 49.2% in the first quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 94 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth $32,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter worth $33,000. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $495.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $507.00 to $582.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $478.20.

In related news, Chairman Donald J. Umpleby III sold 17,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.65, for a total value of $7,941,849.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 465,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,289,088.35. This represents a 3.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.70, for a total transaction of $902,649.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 8,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,586.40. This trade represents a 20.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,819 shares of company stock valued at $16,885,492 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CAT opened at $491.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.46. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $267.30 and a 12-month high of $511.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $443.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $383.88.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.14 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 48.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 20th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 30.72%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

