Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 36.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,892 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,440 shares during the period. Oracle makes up 2.9% of Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 189.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,593,000 after purchasing an additional 100,494 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 34,011 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 8,526 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $293.04 on Friday. Oracle Corporation has a one year low of $118.86 and a one year high of $345.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $835.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.86.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The business had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $363.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Oracle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.71.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total transaction of $770,655.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 31,447 shares in the company, valued at $7,337,214.04. The trade was a 9.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 21,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.11, for a total transaction of $6,310,913.51. Following the transaction, the insider owned 78,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,174,580. This trade represents a 21.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,314 shares of company stock worth $31,272,223. Insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

