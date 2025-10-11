Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Has $10.90 Million Stake in McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,307 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises 1.2% of Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $10,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter worth $29,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on McDonald’s from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price target (up previously from $325.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $356.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $325.18.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $310,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 99 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,690. This represents a 90.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.49, for a total transaction of $281,221.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,780,165.67. This represents a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,402 shares of company stock worth $1,973,407. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Up 1.1%

MCD opened at $297.07 on Friday. McDonald’s Corporation has a 12-month low of $276.53 and a 12-month high of $326.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $306.31 and a 200-day moving average of $305.79. The stock has a market cap of $211.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.50.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.04. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 225.52% and a net margin of 32.21%.The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.67%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading

