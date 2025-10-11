Conning Inc. Has $1.53 Million Holdings in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Conning Inc. lessened its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,173 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. SSA Swiss Advisors AG purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its stake in International Business Machines by 322.6% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $278.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $258.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.14, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.60. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52 week low of $203.51 and a 52 week high of $301.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 9.11%.The business had revenue of $16.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 109.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Erste Group Bank cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.62.

View Our Latest Analysis on IBM

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.