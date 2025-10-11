Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. lowered its holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,588,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,577,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,945 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,610,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,070,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,108 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 114.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,819,249 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $302,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,019 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,143,332 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,426,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,146,218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $552,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 50,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.47, for a total value of $4,923,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 178,342 shares in the company, valued at $17,561,336.74. This trade represents a 21.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yoshiaki Fujimori sold 2,901 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total transaction of $310,377.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,646.19. This represents a 58.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 174,214 shares of company stock valued at $17,972,457. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on BSX shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Leerink Partners raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.71.

Boston Scientific Trading Down 1.9%

Boston Scientific stock opened at $95.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.98 and its 200-day moving average is $101.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.37. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 1 year low of $80.64 and a 1 year high of $109.50. The company has a market cap of $141.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.79, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.61.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 19.21%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Boston Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.720 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Stories

