Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Sells 637 Shares of Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 6.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 129,152,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,389,358,000 after purchasing an additional 8,364,375 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the first quarter worth about $604,344,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Lam Research by 99.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,739,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $417,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864,863 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Lam Research by 9,978.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,350,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $170,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327,041 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 25.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,536,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $693,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,221 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LRCX has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Erste Group Bank initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

Lam Research Stock Performance

LRCX stock opened at $142.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $179.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.66. Lam Research Corporation has a one year low of $56.32 and a one year high of $153.70.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 58.17%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 24th. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.