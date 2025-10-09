5,390 Shares in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH Acquired by Capital Management Associates Inc

Capital Management Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,390 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,000. UnitedHealth Group makes up 0.5% of Capital Management Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 176.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 44,249 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,384,000 after purchasing an additional 28,231 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 137.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 7.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 15,838 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $290,321,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $372.68.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $369.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $313.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $352.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $234.60 and a 12 month high of $630.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.45 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $111.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.75 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.04%.The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.80 EPS. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. Equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a $2.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

