Guild Investment Management Inc. Has $2.46 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Guild Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 2.1% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lattice Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lattice Capital Management LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Nelson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CEO David A. Ricks purchased 1,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $644.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,052,264.64. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 546,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,431,926.77. This trade represents a 0.30% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Skovronsky purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $634.40 per share, with a total value of $634,400.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 137,660 shares in the company, valued at $87,331,504. This represents a 0.73% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,514 shares of company stock worth $2,894,841 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY stock opened at $845.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $800.28 billion, a PE ratio of 55.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $738.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $766.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $623.78 and a 12 month high of $937.00.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.92 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $895.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Leerink Partners reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $715.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,028.00 to $1,023.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,010.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $943.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

