Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC Has $13.91 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.3% of Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 807,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,080,000 after buying an additional 7,255 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 15,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,852,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Solution LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 31.2% in the first quarter. Retirement Solution LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 154,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,230,000 after purchasing an additional 21,254 shares in the last quarter.

VOO stock opened at $618.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $598.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $557.40. The company has a market cap of $766.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $442.80 and a twelve month high of $618.90.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

