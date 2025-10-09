Insight Inv LLC Has $1.84 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Insight Inv LLC trimmed its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Insight Inv LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 263.6% in the second quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.13.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP opened at $138.84 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.60 and a 12 month high of $177.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.28 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 57.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.64%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

