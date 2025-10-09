Emerson Electric Co. $EMR Stake Reduced by Capital Management Associates Inc

Capital Management Associates Inc lowered its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 49.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,534 shares during the quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Impact Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC now owns 9,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 22,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $133.10 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.98. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.06 and a fifty-two week high of $150.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 14.92%.The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 45.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Stephens lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.29.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

