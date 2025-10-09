Copperwynd Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,668 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,231,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 5.3% in the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 4,484 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.0% in the second quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,970 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.9% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 29,068 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,688,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 6,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays cut shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.08.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $232.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $224.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.57. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12-month low of $204.66 and a 12-month high of $256.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.73% and a net margin of 28.43%.The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 47.96%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

