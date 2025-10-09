Notis McConarty Edward Acquires 2,718 Shares of Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Notis McConarty Edward raised its holdings in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 70.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,562 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coign Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.7% in the first quarter. Coign Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% in the first quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,343 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. KDT Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.1% in the first quarter. KDT Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 1.2% during the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Salesforce by 7.3% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 572 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.32, for a total transaction of $542,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at $2,874,500,313.72. This represents a 0.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,750 shares of company stock valued at $19,679,535. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of CRM opened at $240.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $228.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Salesforce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $226.48 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $245.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $259.53.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 17th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $400.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $404.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Twenty-six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $332.58.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

