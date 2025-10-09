Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys 37,117 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 290,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,117 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $46,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 67.9% during the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 566.7% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.
Procter & Gamble Trading Down 1.2%
Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $150.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $352.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.36. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $149.91 and a 1 year high of $180.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.72.
Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble
In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total transaction of $647,281.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 53,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,219,202.16. This represents a 7.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 11,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total value of $1,778,655.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 319,932 shares in the company, valued at $48,703,248.36. This represents a 3.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,763 shares of company stock valued at $23,421,279 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.58.
About Procter & Gamble
Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.
