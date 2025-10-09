Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC Invests $483,000 in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 142.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 10,572 shares in the last quarter. Embree Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 4,204 shares in the last quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 193.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 97,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,752,000 after purchasing an additional 64,432 shares during the period. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 143,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,849,000 after buying an additional 29,052 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8%

IVW opened at $122.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.84. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $79.31 and a 12-month high of $122.02.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

