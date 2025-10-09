Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 592.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 485 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,846,939 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,426,407,000 after purchasing an additional 214,224 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,889,126 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,837,399,000 after buying an additional 864,030 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,172,644 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,112,886,000 after buying an additional 844,932 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,050,797 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,080,388,000 after buying an additional 169,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,295,432 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $878,925,000 after purchasing an additional 65,394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.5%

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $226.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.59. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.39 and a 1-year high of $276.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $243.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $21.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 33.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.63, for a total value of $16,246,879.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 646,822,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,470,379,589.32. This trade represents a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 2,504,415 shares of company stock valued at $604,166,102 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on TMUS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.29.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

See Also

