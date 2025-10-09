InTrack Investment Management Inc Lowers Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

InTrack Investment Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 33.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,435 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies comprises approximately 2.6% of InTrack Investment Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $3,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,553,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,310,000 after acquiring an additional 64,973 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth $2,543,888,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 20.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,746,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998,716 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,180,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,614,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,055,000 after acquiring an additional 571,544 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 191,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $29,020,656.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,611.04. This represents a 99.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 81,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.47, for a total value of $12,512,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 431,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,602,675.43. The trade was a 15.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,591,085 shares of company stock worth $244,714,146. Company insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $183.56 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.36 and a 52-week high of $190.00. The company has a market capitalization of $435.47 billion, a PE ratio of 611.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 2.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $170.35 and its 200 day moving average is $138.57.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 22.18%.The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $155.00 price objective on Palantir Technologies and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.22.

View Our Latest Report on PLTR

About Palantir Technologies

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.