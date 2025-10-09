Insight Inv LLC Has $242,000 Stake in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Insight Inv LLC decreased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 626 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 7,137 shares during the quarter. Insight Inv LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 308.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,109,436 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,202,979,000 after buying an additional 2,347,562 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,575,792 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,754,954,000 after buying an additional 1,856,544 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $607,443,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1,482.7% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,298,389 shares of the software company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 4,848,521 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,782,642,000 after purchasing an additional 961,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADBE. Morgan Stanley cut Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $520.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on Adobe from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Adobe from $470.00 to $420.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $470.00 target price (up from $430.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $433.41.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $348.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $352.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $371.56. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $330.04 and a 1-year high of $557.90. The stock has a market cap of $146.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.49.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.13. Adobe had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 30.01%.The business had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

