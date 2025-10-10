Stonebridge Financial Group LLC Buys 963 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF $SCHM

Stonebridge Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 135,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC now owns 21,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 144,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $29.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.76. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $22.41 and a 1-year high of $30.28.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

