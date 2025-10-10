Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Raises Stake in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 454,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,531 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $11,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in Pfizer by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 46,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co of the South boosted its stake in Pfizer by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 29,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 10,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 93,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.41.

Shares of PFE opened at $25.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $143.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.55. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.92 and a 12-month high of $30.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 91.49%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

