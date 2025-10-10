Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL Stock Position Reduced by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 44.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,776 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 60,749 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $9,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies by 27.5% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 12,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies by 9.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies by 44.9% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies by 94.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on DELL. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 824,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.98, for a total transaction of $112,183,364.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 565,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.32, for a total transaction of $74,760,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,191,683 shares of company stock valued at $578,511,613. Corporate insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Trading Down 5.2%

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $156.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.47. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.25 and a 1-year high of $166.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The technology company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.03. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.73% and a negative return on equity of 236.21%. The business had revenue of $29.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Dell Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.450 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 9.550-9.550 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 21st. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.88%.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Stories

