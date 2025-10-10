Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA Sells 236 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 1.3% of Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $19,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Marmo Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. StrongBox Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 51,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,618,000 after buying an additional 6,540 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $365.43 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $236.13 and a 52 week high of $373.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $329.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.92.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.