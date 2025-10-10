Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Increases Stake in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 136,418 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 6,241 shares during the period. Tesla makes up 0.9% of Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Tesla were worth $43,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 322.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,590,525 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,891,201,000 after acquiring an additional 20,291,139 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,247,619,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its position in Tesla by 581,880.5% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 6,436,704 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,044,683,000 after acquiring an additional 6,435,598 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in Tesla by 29.4% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 16,771,882 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,482,789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 246,887,705 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $63,983,418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694,524 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Tesla from $305.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $355.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. UBS Group set a $247.00 price objective on Tesla in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $483.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Tesla from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and eight have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $349.37.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $435.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $373.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $326.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 251.76, a P/E/G ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 2.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.11 and a 1 year high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.18 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.54%.The business’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total transaction of $918,302.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 9,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,473,057.28. The trade was a 20.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $7,275,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 47,600 shares in the company, valued at $17,314,500. This trade represents a 29.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 202,606 shares of company stock valued at $75,588,902. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

