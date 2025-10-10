Nationwide Fund Advisors Has $216.34 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Nationwide Fund Advisors cut its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,591,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283,789 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 12.1% of Nationwide Fund Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Nationwide Fund Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $216,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEFA. MBA Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Kingsman Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 12,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 25,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA opened at $87.75 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $66.95 and a 52-week high of $87.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.17 and its 200-day moving average is $82.09. The firm has a market cap of $150.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

