Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $10.74 Million Position in Schlumberger Limited $SLB

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 23.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 317,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 94,792 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $10,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Schlumberger by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in Schlumberger by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 39,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total transaction of $1,433,350.16. Following the sale, the insider owned 202,201 shares in the company, valued at $7,295,412.08. The trade was a 16.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Zacks Research upgraded Schlumberger from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Schlumberger from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Schlumberger from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Schlumberger from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.18.

View Our Latest Research Report on Schlumberger

Schlumberger Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of SLB stock opened at $33.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.97. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $45.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.99.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 11.53%.Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 39.04%.

About Schlumberger

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.