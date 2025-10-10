Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $793,000 Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,121 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 14 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 38 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 54 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $550.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Hsbc Global Res cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $727.31.

GS opened at $779.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $236.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.42. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $439.38 and a 52-week high of $825.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $759.68 and its 200-day moving average is $661.09.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.82 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 12.37%.The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $4.00 per share. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $16.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.26%.

In other news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 7,463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.40, for a total transaction of $5,406,197.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,469,493.60. This represents a 28.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John E. Waldron sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.51, for a total value of $6,754,590.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 106,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,755,196.68. This trade represents a 7.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,323 shares of company stock valued at $28,111,828. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

