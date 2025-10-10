Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 783.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $314.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $284.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $283.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.00.

General Dynamics Stock Down 1.0%

GD stock opened at $342.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $92.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. General Dynamics Corporation has a 12 month low of $239.20 and a 12 month high of $347.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $324.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $296.30.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $13.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.13 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 17.99%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.050-15.150 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 129,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.57, for a total transaction of $40,478,751.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 769,607 shares in the company, valued at $241,325,666.99. This trade represents a 14.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 33,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.20, for a total transaction of $10,634,848.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 45,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,244,518.40. This represents a 42.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 275,020 shares of company stock worth $86,414,503. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

