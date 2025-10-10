Vanguard Value ETF $VTV Shares Sold by Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN cut its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 4.0% of Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Novem Group grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Novem Group now owns 82,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,313,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 79,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,783,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,184,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,624,000 after purchasing an additional 72,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,161,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,570,000 after purchasing an additional 103,116 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $186.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $150.43 and a 1-year high of $188.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.29.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

