Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GEV. Sachetta LLC grew its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 10.7% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 34.6% during the second quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 0.8% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 9.0% during the second quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 25.6% during the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on GEV. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Melius Research set a $740.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $544.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $598.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at GE Vernova

In other news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $2,046,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 7,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,800. This represents a 30.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

Shares of GEV opened at $634.08 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.25 and a fifty-two week high of $677.29. The company has a market capitalization of $172.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $620.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $506.61.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. GE Vernova had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is 24.10%.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

