Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Has $4.07 Million Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MMC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 16.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $4,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2,775.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 21,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.65, for a total value of $4,334,896.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 87,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,031,597.65. This represents a 19.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $233.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.13.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of MMC opened at $205.97 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.01 and a 12-month high of $248.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $203.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.93.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 16.00%.The company had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.17%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.