Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Raises Holdings in The Boeing Company $BA

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 916 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vestcor Inc grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 9.0% during the first quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 14,489 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 19.6% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,333,131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $227,365,000 after purchasing an additional 218,049 shares during the period. MFG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the first quarter worth about $2,125,000. Kelman Lazarov Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the first quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,655,044 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $11,197,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing stock opened at $216.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.69 billion, a PE ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 1.47. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $128.88 and a 12 month high of $242.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.99.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $22.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.13 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.90) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total value of $867,103.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,873 shares in the company, valued at $8,248,637.62. The trade was a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mortimer J. Buckley acquired 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $226.10 per share, with a total value of $497,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,420. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday. Vertical Research raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $242.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.91.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

