Cardano Risk Management B.V. Grows Stake in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Cardano Risk Management B.V. raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,771 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,679 shares during the period. Netflix makes up 2.4% of Cardano Risk Management B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Cardano Risk Management B.V.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $185,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,997,260 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,433,585,000 after acquiring an additional 509,255 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,732,066 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,940,505,000 after acquiring an additional 304,399 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,194,939 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,844,436,000 after acquiring an additional 53,611 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 8.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,664,818 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,350,083,000 after acquiring an additional 356,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,385,666 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,089,765,000 after acquiring an additional 148,675 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Netflix in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,514.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Netflix from $1,500.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective (up from $1,400.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Netflix from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Phillip Securities cut Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,337.63.

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,158.67, for a total value of $491,276.08. Following the transaction, the insider owned 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,625,558.70. This trade represents a 1.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 2,026 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,157.44, for a total value of $2,344,973.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,781 shares in the company, valued at $14,793,240.64. This trade represents a 13.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 104,100 shares of company stock valued at $122,710,980. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,231.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,209.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,165.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $677.88 and a 52 week high of $1,341.15. The company has a market capitalization of $523.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.59.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%.The firm had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

