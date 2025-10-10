Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH Shares Sold by Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,107 shares during the quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential PLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 20,869,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,447,000 after buying an additional 1,844,380 shares during the last quarter. Nepc LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 4,864,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,041,000 after purchasing an additional 658,773 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,237,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,577,000 after purchasing an additional 185,476 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,224,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,568,000 after purchasing an additional 135,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,404.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,176,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965,656 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VCSH opened at $79.70 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $77.58 and a twelve month high of $80.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.16.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.2904 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

