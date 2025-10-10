Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR Position Reduced by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3,180.0% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 388.2% during the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $207.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $160.23 and a 1 year high of $219.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $206.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

