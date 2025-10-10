iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL Shares Sold by Ridgeline Wealth Planning LLC

Ridgeline Wealth Planning LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 74.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,809 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 1.5% of Ridgeline Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Ridgeline Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,853,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,443,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711,718 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,186,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,823 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2,898.7% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 7,622,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,565,000 after purchasing an additional 7,368,058 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,961,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,642,000 after purchasing an additional 380,904 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,143,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,890,000 after purchasing an additional 324,478 shares during the period.

Shares of QUAL opened at $195.62 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $148.34 and a 12-month high of $187.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $190.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

